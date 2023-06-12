Aurora College celebrated their students by awarding them certificates, degrees and diplomas.

The ceremony took place at the Chateau Nova on June 2. Denae Lafferty sang the national anthem in both Tlicho and English, while Diana Reed delivered the valedictory address. The graduates along with their friends and family had a variety of goodies waiting for them after the ceremony.

Grand Chief Jackson Lafferty was present to watch his daughter graduate.

He said that this was a big day for him and the other parents, and commended all the graduates.

He added that he was looking forward to supporting his daughter all the way, and added that she was becoming more like her mother, who is a teacher.