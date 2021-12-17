Students attending Aurora College will have to prove they’re fully vaccinated starting March 1, college officials announced, Dec. 17.

The update indicated those who don’t have both doses, can’t provide proof of vaccination or choose not to be vaccinated can still attend class, but will have to be tested regularly for Covid-19 and wear provided personal protective equipment (PPE).

“Exemptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis for medical reasons or based on protected grounds under the Human Rights Act,” the statement reads.

The Northwest Territories’ Human Rights Commission announced in October that those who decide not to be vaccinated “because of personal choice or a singular belief, [are] not protected under the NWT Human Rights Act, and do not have the right under the Act to be accommodated.”

Aurora College says it will provide testing kits for both students and volunteers at the campus.

Campus staff have been required to provide proof of vaccination since Dec. 1, along with all territorial government employees.