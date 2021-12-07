It continues to be a happy holiday season for AVENS: A Community for Seniors as its third annual Tree of Giving will provide something for everyone staying at its facilities.

All 57 residents of AVENS will be receiving a wish that they submitted for the Tree of Giving. These wishes include things such as puzzles or a pair of mittens.

There’s also been more than $6,000 in donations through the campaign that will get stretched into the upcoming year to help the residents with their activities/programs, as well as providing them with some comforts, such as a special meal or a field trip, according to Daryl Dolynny, CEO of AVENS.

“It’s a wonderful time,” said Dolynny. “It’s a wonderful program.”

Though residents of AVENS will be receiving gifts on Dec. 15, the Tree of Giving program will continue to run for those who are still looking to donate.

”Anytime we get donations, we’re thankful, especially in this type of environment with Covid,” said Dolynny.