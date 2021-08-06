Yellowknife RCMP charged a British Columbia man with trafficking cocaine Aug. 4.

They stopped a vehicle at about 10:45 p.m., but it wasn’t a traffic stop. A “targeted investigation” led them to one of the passengers inside, according to a news release issued Aug. 6: Tanner Jordan Torjusson, 20.

Police charged him with posession for the purpose of trafficking after finding what they believe is crack cocaine. They seized the offending substance, cash and other evidence.

Torjusson was released on conditions with orders to appear in Yellowknife Territorial Court on Sept. 7. The charge against him has not been proven in court.