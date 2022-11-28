A 19-year-old man from B.C. is facing several charges after a traffic stop by Yellowknife RCMP.

According to a news release from police, the stop happened on Nov. 24 and the man was found to be in possession of seven grams of cocaine, along with a large concealed knife. Police subsequently obtained a search warrant for the man’s living quarters, where they found a further eight grams of cocaine, along with 84 grams of crack cocaine and $20,720 in cash.

The man, who has not been identified, is facing several charges, including trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of a concealed weapon.

He was remanded in custody and was scheduled to make a court appearance today. If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip online at www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.