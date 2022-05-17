The 2021-22 Baffin Island Caribou harvest is closed immediately, announced the Government of Nunavut today.

Limits set by the Nunavut Wildlife Management Board of 250 caribou have been reached. Any remaining tags hunters may have are not immediately void and are to be returned to local hunter and trappers organizations or wildlife offices.

The ‘total allowable harvest’ was set to help support the recovery of caribou herds on Baffin Island and is a part of co-management efforts to help Baffin herds of caribou recover while allowing harvesting opportunities.