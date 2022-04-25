Baker Lake MLA Craig Simailak is now Nunavut’s latest minister of Justice and minister responsible for Qulliq Energy Corporation.

“I welcome minister Simailak to our Cabinet,” Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok stated on Monday. “As a second-term MLA and former municipal politician, Minister Simailak brings a great deal of experience to our team.”

Simailak was sworn-in as a member of the GN’s executive council on Friday, April 22, following an April 20 leadership forum. The announcement of his portfolios followed on Monday.