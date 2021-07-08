The first of seven summer barge launches by Marine Transportation Services (MTS) departed on July 5 from Hay River to start the 2021 resupply season.

The GNWT Department of Infrastructure announced that the tugboat MV Kelly Ovayuak had seven barges in tow, representing 6,261 tonnes of cargo and petroleum products.

MTS, based in Hay River, remains a critical marine resupply line to Northern communities throughout the territory. The service provides goods for government, business, industry and residents on Great Slave Lake, along the Mackenzie River and in the Western Arctic region.

The GNWT says it will ship cargo and fuel to 11 communities this season: Aklavik, Norman Wells, Łutsel K’e, Tulita, K’asho Got’ine (Fort Good Hope), Inuvik, Tuktoyaktuk, Ulukhaktok, Sachs Harbour, Paulatuk and Kugluktuk.

The last delivery is scheduled for early September.