Back after a one-year absence was the NWT Speed Skating Championships in Yellowknife late last month and the Inuvik Speed Skating Club had some skin in the game.

A half-dozen of the town’s best hit the ice to mix it up with skaters from the capital, Fort Simpson and Whitehorse in the hopes of being crowned a territorial champ. Here’s some of the skaters in action on Feb. 27 and the top three in each division:

Division 1

Gold — Kaleb Picek, Inuvik

Silver — Kolsen Church, Inuvik

Bronze — Seiya McEachern, Yellowknife

Division 2

Gold — Spencer Nelson, Yellowknife

Silver — Seth Gordon, Yellowknife

Bronze — Lindsey Stipdonk, Whitehorse

Division 3

Gold — Journey Bergman, Yellowknife

Silver — Leah Wood, Yellowknife

Bronze — Solomon Young, Yellowknife

source: NWT Speed Skating

-text by James McCarthy

Kaia Parkes, right, drafts behind Yellowknife’s Marcus Low during one of her races. James McCarthy/NNSL photo

Marton Nakano-Mazan keeps his eye on the other side of the ice. James McCarthy/NNSL photo

Lachlan Conway-Adams, right, keeps pace with Yellowknife’s Kara Nelson. James McCarthy/NNSL photo