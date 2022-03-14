Back after a one-year absence was the NWT Speed Skating Championships in Yellowknife late last month and the Inuvik Speed Skating Club had some skin in the game.
A half-dozen of the town’s best hit the ice to mix it up with skaters from the capital, Fort Simpson and Whitehorse in the hopes of being crowned a territorial champ. Here’s some of the skaters in action on Feb. 27 and the top three in each division:
Division 1
Gold — Kaleb Picek, Inuvik
Silver — Kolsen Church, Inuvik
Bronze — Seiya McEachern, Yellowknife
Division 2
Gold — Spencer Nelson, Yellowknife
Silver — Seth Gordon, Yellowknife
Bronze — Lindsey Stipdonk, Whitehorse
Division 3
Gold — Journey Bergman, Yellowknife
Silver — Leah Wood, Yellowknife
Bronze — Solomon Young, Yellowknife
source: NWT Speed Skating
-text by James McCarthy