Winter is here.

Snowfall began falling Monday evening, with snowfall warnings issued by Environment Canada for Fort McPherson and Tsiigehtchic on Sept. 26 and for Inuvik on Sept. 28.

“Snow will continue this evening before tapering off near midnight,” said the notice from Environment Canada. ” Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.

“Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to NTstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #NTStorm.”

The Dempster Highway was closed on Sept. 26 due to high winds and blowing snow and the Inuvik Tuktoyaktuk had to be closed on Sept. 27 for the same reason.

Throughout the day, winds gusted up to 43 kilometres an hour. Nearly 10 centimetres of snow have fallen in the past 24 hours, though it remains to be seen how long it will last, as Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures to rise up to 6C later this week.