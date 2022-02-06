Morgan Wolki-Lucas of the Inualthuyak School Kindergarten/Grade one class in Sachs Harbour drew this as a way to experiment with different lines and filling the pages. Are you a Beaufort Delta-based artist? Send your artwork in to the Inuvik Drum and we’ll showcase it in this space in a future edition! Photo courtesy of Martin MacPherson
Beaufort Delta Artwork showcase
Morgan Wolki-Lucas of the Inualthuyak School Kindergarten/Grade one class in Sachs Harbour drew this as a way to experiment with different lines and filling the pages. Are you a Beaufort Delta-based artist? Send your artwork in to the Inuvik Drum and we’ll showcase it in this space in a future edition! Photo courtesy of Martin MacPherson