Active cases of Covid-19 are dropping going into the weekend.

Official numbers good to Feb. 25 published shortly after 5:30 p.m. show three active cases in Tsiigehtchic. There remain 31 cases in Fort McPherson, 18 in Aklavik, one in Sachs Harbour, six in Tuktoyaktuk, one in Ulukhaktok and 50 in Inuvik. There is a total of 110 cases in the Beaufort Delta.

Tsiigehtchic is on lock-down until at least March 1 as the charter community has been declared a site of community spread.

A Feb. 22 notice from the charter office announced the community would be on lock-down for seven days.

“The Tsiigehtchic Charter cares about your health, safety and well-being,” said acting Senior Administrative Officer and Band Manager Jolene Blake. “We kindly ask all community members to please follow the rules implied so we can stop the spread of Covid-19.”

Under the lock-down, visitations to households must stop immediately and only people who live in a particular home are allowed to be there. All charter community buildings are closed to the public and will only be accessed by essential workers to maintain infrastructure. The same goes for the youth centre, gymnasium and all recreational services.

Anyone with symptoms is asked to phone 953 3361 to set up a test at the Tsiigehtchic Health Centre. Any homes where tests are positive will be required to isolate under the rules dictated by the OCPHO and all isolating homes are required to follow all OCPHO orders.

Non-essential travel is asked to be kept to a minimum.