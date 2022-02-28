As the GNWT prepares to loosen Covid-19 restrictions and begins a new method of community reporting on its Covid-19 Dashboard, active cases are dropping overall in the Beaufort Delta.

Official numbers good to Feb. 28 published shortly after 4 p.m. say that in the last seven days there have been 19 cases in Aklavik, 42 cases in Fort McPherson, 75 cases in Inuvik, one case in Sachs Harbour, four cases in Tsiigehtchic, 13 cases in Tuktoyaktuk and nine in Ulukhaktok. However, the dashboard also states there is a total of 75 active cases in the Beaufort Delta.

Unofficial Beaufort Delta Region numbers obtained by Inuvik Drum also good to Feb. 28 suggest there are currently five active cases in Aklavik, 32 in Fort McPherson, 36 in Inuvik, one in Sachs Harbour, eight in Tsiigehtchic, six in Tukoyaktuk and two in Ulukhaktok. The unofficial total for the Beaufort Delta is 95, however these numbers have not been verified by the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

Tsiigehtchic is on lock-down until at least March 1 as the charter community has been declared a site of community spread.

A Feb. 22 notice from the charter office announced the community would be on lock-down for seven days.

“The Tsiigehtchic Charter cares about your health, safety and well-being,” said acting Senior Administrative Officer and Band Manager Jolene Blake. “We kindly ask all community members to please follow the rules implied so we can stop the spread of Covid-19.”

Under the lock-down, visitations to households must stop immediately and only people who live in a particular home are allowed to be there. All charter community buildings are closed to the public and will only be accessed by essential workers to maintain infrastructure. The same goes for the youth centre, gymnasium and all recreational services.

Anyone with symptoms is asked to phone 953 3361 to set up a test at the Tsiigehtchic Health Centre. Any homes where tests are positive will be required to isolate under the rules dictated by the OCPHO and all isolating homes are required to follow all OCPHO orders.

Non-essential travel is asked to be kept to a minimum.