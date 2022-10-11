A man is dead following a severe car accident Oct. 8 on the Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk Highway just outside of Inuvik.

Inuvik RCMP say they responded to a report of a serious motor vehicle accident at 8:19 p.m. that day. On scene, they found an adult male who was seriously injured. The man was taken to the Inuvik Hospital and then airlifted to a hospital to Alberta, where he died from his injuries.

RCMP have not named the driver of the vehicle or the deceased, but said charges of impaired driving causing death and other criminal code charges are pending against the driver of the vehicle.

“The motor vehicle accident remains under investigation by Inuvik RCMP with assistance from G Division Traffic Services, G Division Forensic Identification Services, and G Division Police Dog Service Unit,” stated the release. “The Inuvik RCMP offer sincerest condolences to the family of the victim in this tragic event.

“Anyone who has information regarding this accident are asked to contact the Inuvik RCMP at 777-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.”