After three years, the Beer Barge is making a return with snack food, live music, a burlesque performance, and, of course, beer.

The event commemorates Yellowknife’s history with a reenactment of the arrival of the first barge following spring break-up.

Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes befitting the time period of the first beer barge to arrive on Yellowknife shores in the 1940s. According to a previous article about the event, a coordinator with the Yellowknife Historical Society named Tracey Bryant said that the city was then a “prospectors’ mining town.” Prizes will be available for those wearing the best costumes.

The event is taking place at Fishy People on McDonald Drive in Old Town tomorrow from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Fishy People, The Woodyard, Quality Furniture, or at the door. Food and drink will also be available for purchase at Fishy People during the event.