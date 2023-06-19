After three years, the Beer Barge is making a return with snack food, live music, a burlesque performance, and, of course, beer.

The event commemorates Yellowknife’s history with a reenactment of the arrival of the first barge following spring break-up.

Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes befitting the time period of the first beer barge to arrive on Yellowknife shores in the 1940s. According to a previous article about the event, a coordinator with the Yellowknife Historical Society named Tracey Bryant said that the city was then a “prospectors’ mining town.” Prizes will be available for those wearing the best costumes.

The event is taking place at Fishy People on McDonald Drive in Old Town tomorrow from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Fishy People, The Woodyard, Quality Furniture, or at the door. Food and drink will also be available for purchase at Fishy People during the event.

Jonathan Gardiner

After a tough break looking for employment in Alberta, I moved to Yellowknife in 2017 and became a multimedia journalist in 2022. I enjoy the networking side of my job, and I also aspire to write my...

Leave a comment

Cancel reply

Your email address will not be published.