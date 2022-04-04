Colton Migwi, 32, who is convicted of the manslaughter of his brother, Andrew, is scheduled to be sentenced on June 15 and 16.

Standing before Justice Shannon Smallwood in Yellowknife’s Supreme Court on April 4, Migwi confirmed his sentencing appearance via video link from the North Slave Correctional Centre.

Andrew Migwi, 30, was found dead in a home in Behchokǫ̀ n March 7, 2020.

Colton was arrested less than a week later and appeared in court on March 24.

After reaching a plea deal with the Crown, Colton Migwi pleaded guilty to manslaughter in December, 2021.