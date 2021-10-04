The chief public health officer of the Northwest Territories has extended emergency order limiting travel to and from Behchokǫ̀.

The order, which took effect Sept. 23 and was to expire Oct. 4, is extended to Oct. 18.

“The order now allows for further enforcement actions that restricts travel in and out of the community without proof of vaccination,” a news release from the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) read. “If travellers do not have proof of vaccination, proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken on the day of travel is required.”

This proof can be shown with an assessment card given to the traveller after undergoing a rapid test at a health centre, according to the OCPHO.

“It is valid for 72 hours, unless you become symptomatic or your COVID-19 risk has changed. For those travellers that have no proof of vaccination but have already had COVID-19 and recovered within the prior 180 days, an exemption letter from OCPHO is required.

“Enforcement of these restrictions is being provided by the Community of Behchokǫ̀ security with support from the COVID Secretariat’s Compliance and Enforcement operations.”