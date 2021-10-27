Gathering restrictions will remain in place in Behchokǫ̀ until at least Nov. 8.

Chief public health officer (CPHO) Dr. Kami Kandola said Oct. 27 there continues to be community spread in the village of 1,874.

The CPHO said the decision was “difficult” but necessary as a “slow burn of Covid-19 throughout Behchokǫ̀ puts surrounding communities at significant risk of … sparking future outbreak.”

She also advised two classes at NJ MacphersonSchool in Yellowknife have switched back to remote learning following exposure to Covid-19, announced, Oct. 27.

There were 10 new Covid-19 cases in the NWT reported since Oct. 26. Active cases in the North Slave continue to decline. There are 77 active cases in the region, just three of them outside the Yellowknife region. The territorial total is down to 194, including one non-resident.

Kandola also advised trick-or-treating won’t be allowed in NWT communities under public health gathering restrictions this Halloween.

Gathering restrictions are in effect for Behchokǫ̀, Hay River and Kátł’odeeche First Nation Reserve.

Visit the territorial government’s website for more information about updates to public health orders, including further details about how residents can celebrate Halloween safely.

