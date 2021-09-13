Behchokǫ̀ under 14-day containment order

Dr. Kami Kandola issued a containment order for Behchokǫ̀.

The order took effect Sept. 9 and is to last 14 days.

Kandola, the chief public health officer in the NWT, states there are 12 active cases of COVID-19 and 11 cases with probable or confirmed cases in Behchokǫ̀.

Kandola added, the active cases are located in multiple households with no clear chain of transmission.

The containment order requires non-essential businesses to close and schools to transition to online learning in Behchokǫ̀.

All essential workers will follow all public health measures that are currently in place.

The OCPHO reminds residents masks are mandatory in all indoor public spaces and if anyone has any symptoms of COVID-19, to isolate and call a health centre for more guidance.

Non-essential travel to Behchokǫ̀ is not recommended.

Kandola said “all residents that the most important thing they can do to protect themselves from severe outcomes from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.”