The precautionary boil water advisory in Behchoko has been lifted, health officials said on June 11.

The advisory was put in place on June 9 because of mechanical problems at the water treatment plant that caused higher than normal turbidity (muddy water).

The Community Government of Behchoko and the chief environmental health officer observed that turbidity dropped to acceptable levels in treated water from the water plant and the mechanical issue was resolved, the Department of Health and Social Services said in a news release.

Normal use of drinking water can resume.

No illnesses associated with drinking water have been reported in the community.

It is recommended that residents and businesses in Behchoko flush out their water supply by running cold water faucets and drinking fountains for one minute before use; flush, drain and clean all water-using equipment, such as soda fountains, coffee makers and ice-making machines for at least one minute; and change all point of use filters (tap mounted carbon filters and Brita filters).

It is also advised that people run water softeners through a regeneration cycle, drain and refill hot water heaters and drain and clean water-holding tanks.

Information and a video on how to drain and clean water-holding tanks is available online.