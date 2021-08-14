Kelvin Kotchilea was announced as the NDP’s candidate for Northwest Territories Aug. 13.

Born and raised in Behchoko, Kothchilea worked for the Government of Northwest Territories for 10 years.

“I am honoured to be able to represent the people of the Northwest Territories,” said Kotchilea in the release. “There is a lot I want to do to help people in my community if I get the chance,” said Kotchilea. “I am especially focused on fighting climate change and making sure we have a just recovery from this pandemic.”

Kotchilea was nominated after speculation that the federal Liberals plan to trigger a September vote this weekend. He recently ran in the by-election to fill the Monfwi seat vacated by Jackson Lafferty’s mid-term resignation.

“People in Northwest Territories have been facing some difficult challenges over the past few months and will have more to overcome once the COVID-19 pandemic is over,” he said. “I promise that I will fight for support for the people who need it most.

“We have a lot of work to do to build back our economy once this is all over. I will always make sure that the voices of everyone in the Northwest Territories, especially those who often go unnoticed, are heard.”