Behchoko residents were forced to flee to Yellowknife as a wildfire burning close to the community prompted an evacuation notice on Monday evening.

The Multiplex is serving as an evacuation centre for the second time this year — it was pressed into service in May when Hay River residents took refuge from a wildfire.

There were 733 evacuees registered at the site as of Tuesday afternoon. The facility can accommodate 331 people, but that’s reduced to 236 people for overnight stays, according to David Maguire, communications manager for the NWT Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA) communication manager.

Evacuee Chris Daniels couldn’t help but worry about what he might return to when the blaze abates.

“It’s everything that you have back home that you work so hard for that, you had to abandon and leave behind,” he said.

Daniels described the situation as “devastating” for everybody. In addition, with the power going out, many people including Elders could lose their traditional foods packed in freezers at home, he noted.

Daniels has a house built on the outskirts of Behchoko near where the fire is burning, but he tried to keep things in perspective and not get too stressed.

“Your property can be rebuilt, but think about if that was a human, a life, that cannot be rebuilt, and then they are gone,” he said.

He expressed concern for all the people still left in the community.

“What I know so far, when I left the town, there are still people who decided to stay and I know that wasn’t a smart choice but they believe the fire won’t reach the town,” he said.

He’s thankful that people at the Multiplex were helping each other and there were enough supplies for those in need.

He also hopes that things can get back to normal soon, and hopes the firefighters on the frontline can get situation controlled, “of course, safely,” he said.

Registration encouraged

Maguire encourages all evacuees to register, either by visiting the Multiplex or by using online registration through the GNWT website so the government knows how to contact them and is aware of the extent of resources that need to be prepared.

The evacuation centre will provide a bed/cot, food, access to showers and bathroom facilities, mental health services and information about accessing health services in general. There’s a sign-up board for individuals who are able to host pets, in case evacuees cannot find places for their animals to stay while in Yellowknife.

Maguire said people can also visit the GNWT public safety page for more information on additional supports.

The city is working with several departments through the North Slave Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) to find additional shelter for evacuees arriving in Yellowknife.

“The city is once again ready, willing and able to help our neighbours in their time of need,” said Mayor Rebecca Alty. “We are grateful to everyone who delivers supports and services to provide the residents of Behchoko with a home away from home.”