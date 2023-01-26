A 39-year-old Behchoko man has been charged with offences related to child sexual abuse material.

In September 2021, the RCMP’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) Unit began an investigation of an unknown person downloading child sex abuse material and making it available to others on the internet.

In April 2022, members of the ICE unit and local RCMP searched a home in Behchoko that was identified as the location where the offences were occurring. Police seized electronic devices from the residence. Forensic analysis remains ongoing.

The ICE Unit determined that someone was continuing to commit similar offences from the same residence. A second search warrant was executed on Jan. 24, 2023. Several electronic devices were seized and will be sent for forensic analysis.

On Jan. 24, Bryan Anthony Lafferty was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and making available, transmitting or distributing child pornography.

The investigation is still in progress and additional charges are anticipated to be laid upon completion of forensic analysis, according to an RCMP news release issued on Jan. 26.

Lafferty was released, with several conditions, on Jan. 25 after a hearing before a justice of the peace, pending a court date.

RCMP Sgt. Sandi Nischk, who’s in charge of the ICE unit, says, “Child sexual abuse material is widely distributed online. The legal term ‘child pornography’ does not accurately reflect the material, which is the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. Anyone who encounters images or videos of this nature or becomes aware of another person who is searching for, possessing, sharing and or/making child sex abuse material should be reporting this illegal activity to police.”

Anyone who has information about this incident or any other illegal activity in the NWT is asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. Additionally, any offences involving the sexual abuse or exploitation of children through the internet can be reported through the Canadian Center for Child Protection at cybertip.ca.