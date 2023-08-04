A 17-year-old boy was rushed from Behchoko to Stanton Territorial Hospital during the early morning hours on Friday but he was declared deceased, according to the RCMP.

The police are considering this a suspicious death.

The Mounties say they responded to a call for service at a residence in Behchoko around 2:45 a.m. They found a teenager with serious injuries and immediately provided first aid.

Emergency medical services arrived and transported the teen to the local health centre, then to Stanton Hospital.

The RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit, Forensic Identification Services and other specialized support units, as well as the Office of the Chief Coroner, are investigating this incident.

A man has been arrested and is currently in police custody. However, no charges have been laid at this time, the police stated.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the RCMP.

This is the second suspicious death in the community over the past few weeks as a 28-year-old man was found unresponsive while lying in grassy area near a roadway in Behchoko on July 18. Officers soon determined that the man had died and a preliminary investigation indicates that the individual was the victim of a homicide.