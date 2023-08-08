The RCMP have charged a 24-year-old man with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 17-year-old boy last week in Behchoko.

The police announced the charges on Tuesday morning. Zakk Lafferty was remanded into custody and is set to appear in court Tuesday.

On Aug. 4, the police responded to a call for service and found the teenager with serious injuries. First aid was immediately provided, but the boy was declared deceased after being rushed to the local health centre and then Stanton Territorial Hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the RCMP.