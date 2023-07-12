A transport truck driver says a bullet pierced the passenger window of his vehicle and struck the back wall of his sleeper cab while he was driving on Highway 3 near Boundary Creek on Monday, July 10.

He reported the incident to police, who were on patrol, and officers confirmed that the bullet was fired from a rifle.

The truck driver was uninjured.

The Mounties are continuing to investigate the situation.

“The RCMP would like to remind people about the safe use of firearms. Firearms should never be fired in the direction of roadways or buildings,” the police stated in a Wednesday news release.

Among the firearm safety reminders they provided for the public are:

-Always assume firearms are loaded until they are proven safe

-Never point a firearm at a person or anything that you are not willing to destroy

-Keep your finger off the trigger until you are ready to fire

-When you are ready to fire, ensure that you are able to identify your target and what’s behind it

-Be aware that anything in the area of your target may be hit so consider what would happen if you were miss, before you pull the trigger

-If you cannot 100 per cent ensure your firing zone is safe – do not fire.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Behchoko RCMP at 392-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.