The Behchoko RCMP are investigating a suspicious death that was reported to police early on Tuesday morning.

The Northwest Territories RCMP Major Crime Unit, Forensic Identification Section and other support units are assisting with this investigation. Police advised that residents of the community may notice an increased police presence throughout the day.

Although little information is being released at this time, the Mounties stated that additional updates will be provided when possible.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Behchoko RCMP at 392-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.