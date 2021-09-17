Behchoko RCMP made a significant alcohol seizure on Sept. 15, the seizure occurred during the time frame of a new liquor prohibition order which was put in place by Behchoko community leaders.

At 11:30 p.m.Behchoko RCMPstopped a vehicle headed into the community at a check stop.

After investigation, RCMP found and seized a total of 20 375 ml bottles of vodka and whiskey, along with two 740 ml bottles and 5 1140 ml bottles of vodka.

RCMP say they aren’t currently considering charges under the NWT Liquor Regulations.

“Behchoko RCMP will continue to support our partner agencies and community leaders on all efforts to address substance abuse and the harm it can bring,” said Acting Staff Sergeant Braden Stephenson, Behchoko RCMP Detachment Commander in a statement. “We are committed to the safety of our community.”

Anyone with information on suspicious activity should contact Behchoko RCMP at 392-1111, or contact Crime Stoppers at P3 Tips