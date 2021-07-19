Police say they found a man reported missing deceased near Behchoko.

According to the RCMP, officers responded to a call for service related to a man entering the water under the bridge over Frank’s Channel at about 4:35 p.m. July 17.

Community volunteers and an area helicopter company helped with the search. The 29-year-old was found dead around midnight July 18.

Behchoko RCMP are assisting NWT Coroner Services with a Coroner’s Act investigation into the presumed drowning.

“The location of the deceased may bring some closure to this tragic event,” RCMP spokesperson Marie York-Condon said. “The RCMP sends their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased man.”