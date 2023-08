Voters in Dettah have chosen Ernest Betsina as their new chief.

Betsina prevailed over councillor Bobby Drygeese by a preliminary vote count of 232 to 112, respectively, in Monday’s election.

There is a five-day appeal period in effect.

Betsina is a former chief of Ndilo. He replaces Ed Sangris as Dettah’s elected leader. Sangris decided not to run again after serving as chief for 16 years.