Beth Collinson joined Inclusion NWT as interim executive director on Jan. 4, according to Daron Letts, the charitable, non-profit organization’s communications adviser.

Collinson worked for the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) in a variety of positions for 32 years. Those roles have included social services worker, career development officer, human resources officer, manager and director.

She’s come out of retirement to provide support to Inclusion NWT staff over the next six months and to assist the board in the search for a permanent executive director.

The next executive director will fill the vacancy created when Lynn Elkin ended her decade-long tenure late last year to focus on family.

Inclusion NWT offers supports to those with intellectual and other disabilities, and to their families.