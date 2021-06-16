The community of N’dilo will go to the polls Aug. 23 to cast votes for Chief and one council position.

Chief Ernest Betsina announced at the City of Yellowknife’s June 14 governance and priorities committee meeting that he would run for a third term after leading his community for eight years.

There is also a council vacancy because Lena Black, former N’dilo councillor, took a staff position as assistant chief executive officer with Yellowknives Dene First Nation (YKDFN).

In 2017, Betsina won a three-way race with 205 votes over Shirley Tsetta (130) and Alex Beaulieu (33).

Anyone with YKDFN membership, whether they live in N’dilo, Dettah or outside the community, is able to vote.

In Dettah’s case, Chief Ed Sangris is about half-way through his fourth term as he and Dettah council were elected in 2019.

Nominees have until June 24 to file their papers for either position.