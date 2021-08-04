The City of Yellowknife has opened bidding to find a qualified entity to build or renovate a building for the homeless.

Interested organizations will be required to explain where they will construct the 20-bed, 10-room building and how much it will cost.

The city put out the call on July 30. Submissions must be received by Aug. 16.

The municipality is prepared to spend upwards of $800,000 in federal government funding on the initiative. The money is coming from Reaching Home — Canada’s Strategy to End Homelessness COVID-19 strategy.