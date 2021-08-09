Big River Service Centre in Fort Providence is out of gas, according to a Facebook post they made on August 8.

The company said they’re expecting a delivery of fuel sometime in the evening on Aug. 9, or early in the morning on Aug. 10.

The service centre is out of regular, premium and supreme fuel but there is diesel fuel still available, according to the post.

In the meantime, travellers who need to fill up can visit the Showshoe Inn’s prepaid gas bar in Fort Providence.

The Big River Service Centre’s convenience store and restaurant remain open to the public.