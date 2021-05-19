With the ice road getting thinner and spring break-up looming, many people are racing to their cabins to secure their belongings in the event of a big flood. Many homesteaders can’t reach their cabins by any other means than helicopter. A reader snapped these photos of Inuvik and the Mackenzie River and sent them our way. Inuvik Drum would like to remind our readers that life preservers are freely available to borrow from the Midnight Sun Complex.