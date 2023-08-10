Blasting will be ongoing near the Yellowknife Bay public boat launch at the Giant Mine site as of Friday, Aug. 11.

This will continue until the end of August and may cause temporary closures and delays in accessing the area, according to a news release from the Giant Mine Remediation Project.

A blast exclusion zone will be established within 100 metres of each blast, which will apply to both land and water users. The area must be clear during each blast until the “all clear” signal is given.

Two blasts are expected to occur each day, one at 8 a.m. and one at 5:30 p.m. Each closure is expected to last approximately one hour, but these times may vary. Significant delays are not anticipated.

Twelve short blasts from an air horn or siren will sound two minutes before each blast. An in-water captain will patrol the waterways with a megaphone to keep watercraft outside of the blast radius, and guards will be posted on land to keep the area secure during blasting. An “all clear” signal of one long air horn or siren will indicate that it is safe to resume activity in the area.

Users should pay attention to safety signage and warning signals, sirens, and contractor personnel in the area, the Giant Mine Remediation Project urges.

Please stay outside of marked exclusion zones during blasting.