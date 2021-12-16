A snowfall warning totalling 25 to 40 cm has been issued for Iqaluit and Kimmirut due to an intensifying low-pressure system forming over south Baffin.

Kinngait and Coral Harbour are also facing a blizzard warning with strong winds and snow expected to fall in the two communities.

The snow and wind are expected to taper off on Saturday with conditions in Coral Harbour forecast to improve throughout Friday.

Travel is currently not recommended. Environment Canada suggests postponing non-essential trips from these communities.