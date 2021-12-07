Flights in and out of Paulatuk were cancelled Dec. 7 as a blizzard set in to the community.

Environment Canada published a blizzard warning at 11:31 a.m. for the hamlet. The hamlet office and garage are also closed and residents are asked to conserve water. Northern Store is also on reduced hours for the day, open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Travelling over land is not recommended, as poor visibility can lead to people getting lost. Anyone who does get lost in a blizzard is advised to remain where they are until the blizzard passes. Shelter for pets and other animals outdoor should be provided for their safety.

Flights will resume when the blizzard subsides, which is expected later this afternoon. The first flight from Inuvik to Paulatuk is scheduled for 9 a.m. and the second is at 2:30 p.m., weather permitting.