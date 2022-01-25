A blizzard warning is in effect for Tuktoyaktuk, Paulatuk and Sachs Harbour.

Environment Canada posted the warnings to their public weather alert page on Jan. 25 shortly after 10:30 a.m. The blizzard is expected to set in this afternoon and last until Wednesday morning.

Wind gusts up to 80 kilometres per hour are expected in Tuktoyaktuk and visibility is poor at best. The Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk Highway is still open but could close at any time if conditions worsen.

Travel is expected to be hazardous and anyone planning to be outdoors for any length of time is advised to make sure they’re well dressed and insulated, as hypothermia and frostbite can set in quickly.

Environment Canada asks anyone in the communities with updates to post to social media with the hashtag #NTStorm to report severe weather.