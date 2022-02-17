Blizzard warnings are in effect for Paulatuk and Ulukhaktok.

Environment Canada issued the warnings at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 17.

Heavy snowfall is expected to set in by the afternoon, reducing visibility to less than 400 metres. The storm is expected to subside by Friday morning.

Hamlet officials in Ulukhaktok are advising residents to conserve water over the blizzard, as the municipal vehicles are staying off the roads for safety purposes. Officials are also reminding people to stay home if feeling sick, as there are active cases of Covid-19 in the community.

Any developments of extreme weather can be reported to Environment Canada by email to NTstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #NTStorm.