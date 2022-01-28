Iqalummiut are no longer being advised to boil their piped or trucked water, the Department of Health stated on Friday afternoon.

Test results have shown that the bypass system’s water treatment process “is delivering water that is safe to drink without boiling,” according to the department.

The latest boil water advisory was issued in Iqaluit on Jan. 19 after a fuel odour was again noticeable for some residents.

The Department of Health indicated that the advisory was a “routine, temporary and precautionary measure to ensure

safe water quality after the city switched its water delivery system to the bypass.”