Residents of Behchoko are advised to boil drinking water due to mechanical issues at the water treatment plant.

There have been no illnesses associated with drinking water reported in the community, however the malfunction has caused turbid, or cloudy, water leading the chief environmental health officer to enact a temporary and precautionary boil water advisory.

All water used for drinking, preparing food, hot and cold beverages and ice cubes, washing fruits and vegetables, and dental hygiene must be boiled for at least one minute.

Residents should also avoid drinking from public drinking fountains.

Alternatives to boiling water include using bottled water or water that has been distilled or treated by reverse osmosis.

Brita units, or other water filters using activated carbon, do not disinfect water and are not safe water treatment methods during a boil water advisory.

The environmental health officer and Behchoko community government will continue to monitor the situation and provide an update when the advisory is lifted.

They note that water can be used for other household purposes as long as swallowing the water is avoided.