The territory’s chief public health officer of the Northwest Territories has issued a boil water advisory for Déline. The advisory was released Friday afternoon due to higher-than-normal turbidity (muddy water) in the community’s main water source.

The advisory stated that residents should boil water before using it for any purposes that involve human consumption, such as preparing food, beverages, ice cubes, fruits and vegetables, and dental hygiene.

Residents can also use bottled or distilled water as alternatives to boiling water.

The advisory does not affect water used for showering, bathing, or washing, as long as it is not swallowed. However, residents should avoid using public drinking fountains until the advisory is lifted.

The CPHO and community government will continue to monitor the situation.