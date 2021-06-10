A boil water advisory has been issued for Sachs Harbour as of 6 p.m., June 9.

No illnesses have been reported from the community’s drinking water. The advisory is precautionary in nature due to the presence of muddy water in the drinking water. Residents are asked to boil drinking water for at least one minute.

Water used for drinking, preparing food, ice cubes, washing produce and brushing teeth needs to be boiled. Especially with infant formula. Public drinking fountains should be avoided. Washing and showering with tap water is safe, but the water should not be swallowed.

Water used in a coffee makers should be pre-boiled. Dishwashers are safe as long as they they a hot and/or sanitization cycle. Water for pets should also be boiled.

Carbon filter water filters do not disinfect water and are not a viable alternative to boiling water. However, distilled water is safe.

A notice from the office of the Chief Environmental Health Officer says the GNWT will monitor the situation.