Iqaluit is once again facing a boil-water advisory following a planned water shutdown on March 1, announced the previous day to take place in the morning. The shutdown took place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to allow for replacements to key valve infrastructure.

Residents are to boil all water used for consumption and dental hygiene for a minimum of one minute. Water once boiled and cooled can be stored in the fridge, according to the City of Iqaluit.

The advisory, announced over an hour into the shutdown recommends people prepare ahead of time for any water inconveniences.