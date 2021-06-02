The boil water advisory has been lifted for residents of Hay River, Katl’odeeche First Nation (KFN), Enterprise and Kakisa.

The precautionary boil water advisory was put in place on May 16 due to muddy water.

The muddiness is a result of spring break-up and no illness associated with drinking the water has been reported.

The Department of Health and Social Services recommends that residents and businesses flush their water supply by:

Running faucets and drinking fountains for one minute before use;

Flushing and cleaning water-using equipment, such as soda fountains, coffee makers and ice-making machines for at least one minute;

Changing all point-of-use filters such as tap mounted carbon filters and Brita filters;

Draining and flushing all ice-making machines;

Running water softeners through a regeneration cycle;

Draining and refilling hot water heaters; and

Draining and clean water-holding tanks.