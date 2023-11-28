The boil water advisory that was issued for Deline has been rescinded as of this morning by the chief public health officer.

There have been no reported illnesses in the community that are linked to the consumption of water.

A statement released by the Community Government of Deline and the chief public health officer noted that the water’s turbidity levels have decreased to acceptable standards at the water plant. Consequently, residents are now free to resume their regular use of drinking water.

The advisory was put in place last Friday afternoon due to a higher than normal increase in the water’s turbidity (muddy water).