The lifting of a boil-water advisory in Resolute Bay was shortlived as residents of the community are again being encouraged to boil water for consumption for a full minute.

The Department of Health issued the latest advisory on Monday morning due to cloudiness of the water, also known as high turbidity.

The last boil water advisory, in place as of June 30 due to scheduled maintenance on the community’s water treatment plant, lasted until July 7.

People in Resolute Bay are again cautioned to boil water for drinking, preparing infant formulas, preparing juices and ice cubes, washing fruits and vegetables, cooking and brushing teeth.

The Department of Health says it will provide updates to the community when available.