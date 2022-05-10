All residents in Déline are being asked to boil their drinking water for at least one minute, according to an advisement by the Chief Environmental Health Officer

The advisory, which is precautionary, is due to higher-than-normal turbidity (or muddy water) being detected.

All water used for drinking, food prep, beverages, ice cubes, washing foods, and dental hygiene must be boiled.

It is not necessary to boil water used for other household purposes. You may shower, bathe or wash using tap water, but avoid swallowing the water.

This is of particular importance in the case of the preparation of infant formulas. Do not drink water from public drinking fountains.

There have been no illnesses associated with drinking water in the community at the time of writing.

The Chief Environmental Health Officer, in collaboration with the community government, will continue to monitor the situation and provide formal notice to lift this boil water advisory.

Alternatives to boiled water include bottled water or water that has gone through one of the following methods; distillation, reverse osmosis, or if its filtered (using a filter size of 1 micron absolute or less).

“Brita” type drinking water filters, which use activated carbon filters, are not a safe method for treating water during a Boil Water Advisory, the Chief Environmental Health Officer noted.