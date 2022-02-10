Steer clear of École St. Patrick High School and Weledeh Catholic School and surrounding areas, warn Yellowknife RCMP.

At 8:30 AM on Feb. 10, a bomb threat was made at St. Patrick, RCMP confirmed.

Students from St. Patrick and Weledeh Catholic School were evacuated and sent home.

At the time of publication, RCMP officers are still in the process of searching and securing the schools.

With the assistance of the “G” Division Police Dog Service, police continue to investigate the source of the threat, and instruct the public to avoid this area until further notice.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com. In the event of an emergency call, 9-1-1.